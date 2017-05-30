Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Announces Earnings Results

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) opened at 47.44 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $1.24 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. Loxo Oncology has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $51.01.

In related news, Director Keith T. Flaherty sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $326,902.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,787.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOXO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Loxo Oncology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Loxo Oncology by 39.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 162.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOXO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on development of medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company’s pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer with dramatic effect.

