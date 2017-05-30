Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a $83.11 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe's Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $83.00 price target on Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe's Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.52% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.91. 4,571,571 shares of the stock traded hands. Lowe's Companies has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post $4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $1,043,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,765.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 9,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $753,126.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,684.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,357 shares of company stock worth $42,207,226. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,871,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,250,843,000 after buying an additional 2,650,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1,757.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,377,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,045,875,000 after buying an additional 58,073,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,279,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,006,918,000 after buying an additional 986,519 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,262,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,892,000 after buying an additional 349,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $726,481,000 after buying an additional 671,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

