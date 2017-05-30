Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) traded down 0.71% during trading on Monday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,113 shares. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simpson Manufacturing Co had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing Co’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system-has-711000-stake-in-simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-ssd-updated-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.