Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE ABT) traded up 1.73% during trading on Monday, reaching $44.71. 8,624,069 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $184,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Warmuth sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $174,796.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,651 shares of company stock valued at $604,779. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

