Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $215,000 Position in PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after buying an additional 220,726 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 60.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 273,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 595.1% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 203,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) opened at 11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $565.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.93. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $12.49.

PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.29 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 5.29%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post $0.58 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

PGT Innovations, Inc, formerly PGT, Inc, is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida.

