Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $20.57 Million Position in Facebook Inc (FB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3,206.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,638,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $188,606,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ FB) opened at 152.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.31. Facebook Inc has a 12-month low of $108.23 and a 12-month high of $153.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The social networking company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook Inc will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.01.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $275,369.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,143,744.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $106,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,330 shares in the company, valued at $11,923,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,453,366 shares of company stock worth $1,368,176,973 in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

