RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) insider Lord Jacob Rothschild bought 6,664 shares of RIT Capital Partners plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.05) per share, with a total value of £124,750.08 ($160,244.16).

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) opened at 1868.20 on Tuesday. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,529.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,934.22. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.88 billion.

Get RIT Capital Partners plc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lord Jacob Rothschild Buys 6,664 Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/lord-jacob-rothschild-buys-6664-shares-of-rit-capital-partners-plc-rcp-stock.html.

RIT Capital Partners plc Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is United Kingdom-based self-managed investment trust. The Company’s objective is to deliver long-term capital growth, while preserving shareholders’ capital; to invest without the constraints of a formal benchmark, but to deliver for shareholders increases in capital value in excess of the relevant indices over time.

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.