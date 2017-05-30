Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) opened at 34.25 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $35.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company’s market cap is $7.00 billion.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $340,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,396.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret L. Johnson sold 9,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.3% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 75,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $450,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

