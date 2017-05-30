Linde AG (LIN) Receives €166.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Linde AG (ETR:LIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €170.93 ($192.06).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC set a €171.00 ($192.13) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €152.00 ($170.79) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €178.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. equinet AG set a €174.00 ($195.51) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde AG in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) opened at 171.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €156.86. Linde AG has a 52 week low of €117.30 and a 52 week high of €175.50. The company has a market cap of €31.79 billion and a PE ratio of 27.38.

Linde AG Company Profile

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

