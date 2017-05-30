Linde AG (LIN) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Linde AG (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a €162.00 ($182.02) target price on Linde AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Societe Generale set a €190.00 ($213.48) price target on Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DZ Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Linde AG in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price target on Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde AG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €169.59 ($190.55).

Shares of Linde AG (ETR LIN) traded down 0.006% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €171.545. 741 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of €31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.430. Linde AG has a 12-month low of €117.30 and a 12-month high of €175.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €164.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €156.86.

About Linde AG

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

