Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.10

Media stories about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ LIND) opened at 9.33 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company’s market capitalization is $420.76 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will post $0.20 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ian Rogers sold 64,244 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $565,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 479,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 237,880 shares of company stock worth $1,857,390 in the last 90 days.

