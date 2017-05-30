Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.04

News coverage about Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln Electric Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ LECO) opened at 88.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings will post $3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric Holdings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 4,967 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $445,639.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 5,500 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $493,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,619. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

