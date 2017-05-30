Boston Partners Has $33.73 Million Position in LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.29% of LifePoint Health worth $33,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) opened at 62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.87. LifePoint Health Inc has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LifePoint Health Inc will post $4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LPNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on LifePoint Health from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised LifePoint Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on LifePoint Health in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

In other news, EVP John P. Bumpus sold 26,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $1,714,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Dill sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,570,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,814. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

