Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.3 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.7 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.8 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a report on Sunday, April 9th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) traded down 1.18% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. 321,494 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,470,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $98,705,875.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 35,946 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

