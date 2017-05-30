Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.26

Press coverage about Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) has been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) opened at 4.73 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities only to borrowers that are approved by the Fund’s securities lending agent, State Street Bank & Trust Co (SSB).The Fund’s portfolio includes various sectors, such as information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, financials, healthcare, consumer staples, energy and real estate.

