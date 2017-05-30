VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY) Position Increased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) by 4,568.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 751,453 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.69% of VeriFone Systems worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriFone Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VeriFone Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriFone Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VeriFone Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriFone Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriFone Systems Inc alerts:

Shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY) opened at 18.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. VeriFone Systems Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.24.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.37 million. VeriFone Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriFone Systems Inc will post $1.37 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY) Position Increased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/levin-capital-strategies-l-p-purchases-751453-shares-of-verifone-systems-inc-pay-updated.html.

PAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr raised VeriFone Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.22 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriFone Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VeriFone Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered VeriFone Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriFone Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

VeriFone Systems Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for VeriFone Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriFone Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.