Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Stake in Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NVLN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,758 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Novelion Therapeutics were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVLN. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Novelion Therapeutics by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 15,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Novelion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novelion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novelion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Novelion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

Get Novelion Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ NVLN) opened at 8.86 on Tuesday. Novelion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock’s market cap is $164.82 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novelion Therapeutics Inc will post ($1.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Stake in Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NVLN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/levin-capital-strategies-l-p-has-1-974-million-position-in-novelion-therapeutics-inc-nvln-updated.html.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Novelion Therapeutics from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, formerly QLT Inc, is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of rare disease therapies by investing in science and clinical development.

Receive News & Ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.