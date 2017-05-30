Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $77.07 Million Position in Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,141,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 629,306 shares during the period. Milacron Holdings Corp comprises 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 6.07% of Milacron Holdings Corp worth $77,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRN. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Quotient Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) opened at 17.45 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. Milacron Holdings Corp had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Milacron Holdings Corp will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Milacron Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Milacron Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $45,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim M. Kratochvil sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $416,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,192,515 shares of company stock valued at $429,836,803. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Milacron Holdings Corp

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

