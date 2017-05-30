Leoni Ag (LEO) PT Set at €44.00 by Nord/LB

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been given a €44.00 ($49.44) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEO. Deutsche Bank AG set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Leoni Ag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Leoni Ag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Independent Research GmbH set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on Leoni Ag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Macquarie set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Leoni Ag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Leoni Ag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.50 ($58.99).

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR LEO) opened at 49.523 on Friday. Leoni Ag has a one year low of €23.04 and a one year high of €55.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €49.87 and a 200-day moving average of €40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of €1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.897.

About Leoni Ag

Leoni AG is a Germany-based company that provides wires, optical fibers, cables, cable systems, and related services. The Company’s main target market is the automotive and commercial vehicles industry, but it also supplies its products to the healthcare, communication and infrastructure, electrical appliances, as well as conductors and copper solutions industries.

