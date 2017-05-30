Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) – Stock analysts at FBR & Co raised their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Legacy Reserves in a research note issued on Monday. FBR & Co analyst C. Mabry now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). FBR & Co has a “Hold” rating on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Legacy Reserves’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

LGCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.15 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Legacy Reserves in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Shares of Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) opened at 2.12 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $153.96 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. Legacy Reserves has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.06) EPS.

In other news, Director Cary D. Brown sold 93,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $952,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 25,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,421. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Reserves by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Reserves by 11.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Reserves by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,881,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,069,000 after buying an additional 475,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing.

