Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (Q)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (NYSE:Q) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings by 187.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings by 18.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (NYSE:Q) opened at 86.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 190.31 and a beta of 0.68. Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

Quintiles IMS Holdings (NYSE:Q) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Quintiles IMS Holdings had a negative return on equity of 212.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc will post $4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Quintiles IMS Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Quintiles IMS Holdings in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quintiles IMS Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Quintiles IMS Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Quintiles IMS Holdings from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.84.

In related news, Director Jack M. Greenberg sold 6,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $502,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Quintiles IMS Holdings

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

