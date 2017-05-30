Lear Co. (LEA) Stake Lowered by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Lear by 93.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,019,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 8.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 50,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lear by 30.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after buying an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) opened at 148.40 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $97.35 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Lear had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post $16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Capo sold 1,500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $219,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,476.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,266 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $328,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,898 shares of company stock worth $3,602,938. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

