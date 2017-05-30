Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Short Interest Down 33.8% in April

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,505,199 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the April 13th total of 3,783,654 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,602,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, General Counsel Scott D. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $863,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,977.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $2,908,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,500. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $524,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 24.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lazard by 64.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its position in Lazard by 23.4% in the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 1,720,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,105,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lazard by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,795,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Lazard (LAZ) opened at 44.96 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post $3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients.

