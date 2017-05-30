Lanxess AG (LXS) PT Set at €66.00 by HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LXS. S&P Global set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Lanxess AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on Lanxess AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Lanxess AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Lanxess AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Lanxess AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.87 ($80.75).

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) opened at 68.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.74. The company has a market capitalization of €6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.87. Lanxess AG has a one year low of €37.76 and a one year high of €69.20.

About Lanxess AG

LANXESS AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the chemicals sector. The Company specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals and plastics. Its business activities are divided into three segments: Performance Polymers, responsible for the manufacture of special-purpose rubbers for rubber products used in vehicles, footwear, engineering and construction area, among others; Advanced Intermediates, focused on the development of intermediates for agrochemicals, coatings industries, pharmaceuticals and tire chemicals, among others, as well as Performance Chemicals, which includes chemicals applied in material protection products, inorganic pigments, finishing agents, leather industry and resins for water treatment, among others.

