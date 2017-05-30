Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lamar outperformed the Zacks-categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry over the past six months. However, its second-quarter and full-year 2017 estimates remained unchanged in the past one-month period. Notably, the company reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2017 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share. The company’s results reflected year over year fall in operating income and cash flow from operating activities. Moving ahead, increased capital expenditures and higher expenses related to continuous acquisition of outdoor advertising assets could reduce free cash flow and strain margins, hampering the financial performance of the company. Also, stiff competition and rise in the interest rate pose challenges for Lamar. However, the company has a diversified tenant base comprising different industries and an impressive national footprint. Also, the recent increase in dividend is encouraging.”

LAMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Lamar Advertising Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising Company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) opened at 68.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $79.09.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $346.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.06 million. Lamar Advertising Company had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post $3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Lamar Advertising Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.33%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 20,000 shares of Lamar Advertising Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,970 shares in the company, valued at $421,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 25,000 shares of Lamar Advertising Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $1,936,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,029.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,699,250. Company insiders own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 102,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,223,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 184,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company by 21.9% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 61,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,330,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

