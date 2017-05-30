Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC) Downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services to Neutral

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE SRC) opened at 7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.52. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $163.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, insider Jackson Hsieh acquired 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 546,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,805.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boyd Messmann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,656 shares in the company, valued at $529,586.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 251,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 269,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 800.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,993,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after buying an additional 1,500,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

