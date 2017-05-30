Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC’s (LCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.36) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.25) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.57) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.06) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC from GBX 190 ($2.44) to GBX 200 ($2.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 161.33 ($2.07).

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL) opened at 122.70 on Thursday. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 105.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 164.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.40. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.34 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Stevie Spring acquired 38,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £49,712 ($63,856.13).

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC Company Profile

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail and Digital. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over-the-counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as other sports and by machines.

