Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LAD)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.06) target price on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LAD. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.36) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.06) price target on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc reduced their price target on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC from GBX 170 ($2.18) to GBX 165 ($2.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.57) price target on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.18) price target on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 157.73 ($2.03).

Shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LAD) opened at 133.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.04. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 105.60 and a one year high of GBX 164.80.

About Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail and Digital. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over-the-counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as other sports and by machines.

