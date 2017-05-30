L Brands Inc (LB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LB. Cowen and Company reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $48.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of L Brands (NYSE LB) opened at 50.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82. L Brands has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 137.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. L Brands’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other L Brands news, CEO Nicholas Coe sold 39,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,947,330.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $129,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $202,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $142,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

