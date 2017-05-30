Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.31

Media stories about Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kulicke and Soffa Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ KLIC) opened at 22.46 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post $1.42 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/kulicke-and-soffa-industries-klic-getting-positive-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.