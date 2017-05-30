TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO Has $2.56 Million Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO’s holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 15,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) opened at 105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $105.31. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.62.

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $914 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.69 million. KLA-Tencor Corp had a return on equity of 120.32% and a net margin of 26.50%. KLA-Tencor Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. KLA-Tencor Corp’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Vetr raised KLA-Tencor Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.17 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA-Tencor Corp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.62.

In other news, insider Bobby R. Bell sold 10,933 shares of KLA-Tencor Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $1,023,438.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of KLA-Tencor Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $247,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,096 shares of company stock worth $1,437,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

