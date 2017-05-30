Kite Pharma’s (KITE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a mkt perform rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised Kite Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.97.

Shares of Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) opened at 74.5299 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.21 billion. Kite Pharma has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $88.58.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.06. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 994.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Pharma will post ($8.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kite Pharma news, EVP Helen Susan Kim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cynthia M. Butitta sold 38,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $2,856,271.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,820.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,126 and sold 530,558 shares valued at $42,312,732. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kite Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $28,232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kite Pharma by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Kite Pharma by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,058,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after buying an additional 41,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kite Pharma by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

