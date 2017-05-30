Kite Pharma Inc (KITE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $66.73, but opened at $70.99. Kite Pharma shares last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 2,294,459 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 994.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $93.00 price objective on Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Standpoint Research lowered Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.97.

In related news, EVP Helen Susan Kim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul L. Jenkinson acquired 3,450 shares of Kite Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.59 per share, with a total value of $250,435.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,126 and sold 530,558 shares valued at $42,312,732. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Kite Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Turner Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kite Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. WFG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kite Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Kite Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kite Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. The company’s market capitalization is $4.13 billion.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

