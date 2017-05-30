Kite Pharma Inc (KITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.06. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 994.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kite Pharma (KITE) opened at 73.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $4.13 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. Kite Pharma has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $88.58.

In other Kite Pharma news, Director Roy Doumani sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,399,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Helen Susan Kim sold 50,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,409,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,450 shares of company stock worth $4,863,126 and sold 530,558 shares worth $42,312,732. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Pharma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Kite Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kite Pharma by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KITE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $101.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.97.

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

