Kion Group AG (KGX) PT Set at €76.00 by BNP Paribas

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) received a €76.00 ($85.39) target price from stock analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. HSBC Holdings plc set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on shares of Kion Group AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group AG in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group AG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.00 ($78.65).

Kion Group AG (FRA KGX) opened at 63.754 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €62.78 and its 200-day moving average is €57.16. The company has a market capitalization of €6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.399. Kion Group AG has a 52-week low of €41.39 and a 52-week high of €65.81.

