Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Stake Boosted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,064,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE KEYS) opened at 38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corp started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

