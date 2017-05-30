Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank AG set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE KEYS) opened at 38.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12,373.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,577,000 after buying an additional 14,426,160 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $132,021,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $132,021,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,076,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,456,000 after buying an additional 2,452,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,906,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,735,000 after buying an additional 1,666,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

