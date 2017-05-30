KeyCorp Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NOW Inc (DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company decreased their target price on NOW from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised NOW from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price target on NOW from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NOW (DNOW) opened at 17.50 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.88 billion. NOW has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.07 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NOW will post ($0.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Crandell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,511.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney W. Eads purchased 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,963.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of NOW by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of NOW by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 43,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of NOW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 13,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NOW by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NOW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

About NOW

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. As of December 31, 2016, its segments, the United States, Canada and International, had over 200, 55 and 35 locations, respectively.

