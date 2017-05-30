Davis R M Inc. Has $309,000 Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Huntington National Bank increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 120,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 36,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp GA boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp GA now owns 15,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) opened at 17.85 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post $1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

