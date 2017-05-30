Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Affect Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Share Price

News headlines about Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) traded down 0.77% on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s market cap is $695.27 million.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 584.76% and a negative return on equity of 270.26%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post ($0.69) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for people with renal disease. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, development and commercialization of products for use in treating human diseases. Its marketed product, Auryxia (ferric citrate), which is an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine is approved in the United States for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

