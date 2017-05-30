Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ING Groep NV (INGA) a €16.20 Price Target

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has been given a €16.20 ($18.20) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. S&P Global set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on ING Groep NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on ING Groep NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on ING Groep NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays PLC set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on ING Groep NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on ING Groep NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.81 ($17.77).

ING Groep NV (AMS INGA) opened at 15.025 on Tuesday. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of €9.36 and a 52 week high of €15.88. The company has a market capitalization of €58.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.982. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.88.

About ING Groep NV

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

