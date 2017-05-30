Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,000. Procter & Gamble Co accounts for about 1.2% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Sterling Global Strategies LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE PG) traded up 0.45% on Monday, hitting $87.25. 4,337,023 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.64. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.6896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Procter & Gamble Co’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $93.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Procter & Gamble Co to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.34.

In other news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,668 shares of Procter & Gamble Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $233,023.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 3,411 shares of Procter & Gamble Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $311,117.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,178 shares of company stock worth $17,758,939. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

