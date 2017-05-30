Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC (KWE) Plans GBX 12 Dividend

Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC (LON:KWE) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC (LON KWE) opened at 1036.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.31 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.85. Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 877.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,139.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC from GBX 1,325 ($17.02) to GBX 1,300 ($16.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc is a property company that invests in real estate across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain and Italy. The Company operates through six business segments: office real estate, includes property which is primarily used by commercial tenants; retail real estate, includes property comprising primarily high street retail or shopping centers, together with leisure assets; industrial real estate, property for the purpose of manufacturing and distribution; residential real estate; loans secured by real estate, and hotels, includes ownership and management of hotels; Fairmont St Andrews Hotel (United Kingdom) and Portmarnock Hotel (Ireland).

