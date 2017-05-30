KEFI Minerals plc (KEFI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, May 5th.

Separately, Beaufort Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of KEFI Minerals plc in a report on Monday, February 13th.

KEFI Minerals plc (KEFI) opened at 5.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.40. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 9.91 million. KEFI Minerals plc has a one year low of GBX 3.93 and a one year high of GBX 11.38.

KEFI Minerals plc Company Profile

KEFI Minerals plc is a gold exploration and development company. The Company focuses on gold and copper deposits, primarily in the prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates through the mineral exploration segment. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia. The Company’s projects include Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah EL.

