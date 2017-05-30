Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 378,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) opened at 41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 35,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Ted Weschler purchased 328,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $13,116,053.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,835.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,798,903 shares of company stock valued at $149,270,716 in the last 90 days.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

