Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CPFL Energia during the first quarter valued at $2,769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CPFL Energia by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CPFL Energia by 78.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CPFL Energia by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPFL Energia during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CPFL Energia S.A. alerts:

Shares of CPFL Energia S.A. (CPL) opened at 16.02 on Tuesday. CPFL Energia S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in CPFL Energia S.A. (CPL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/karp-capital-management-corp-takes-position-in-cpfl-energia-s-a-cpl.html.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia SA is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, distributes, generates, transmits and commercializes electricity in Brazil, as well as provides energy-related services. Its segments include Distribution, Conventional Generation Sources, Renewable Energy Generation, Commercialization and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CPFL Energia S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPFL Energia S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.