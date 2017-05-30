Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 29,912 Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 288.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 658.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE FMX) opened at 94.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post $2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.687 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

