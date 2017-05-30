Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,845,000. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Aetna at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 11.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aetna during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetna during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aetna during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetna during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) opened at 146.1592 on Tuesday. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.5743 and a beta of 0.61.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post $8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company set a $170.00 price objective on Aetna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Aetna to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Aetna in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aetna from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Aetna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.15.

In related news, insider Shawn M. Guertin sold 29,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $3,829,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Bertolini sold 103,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $14,578,382.13. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,905,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,393. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

