Jupiter Fund Management PLC’s (JUP) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) in a report released on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a GBX 393 ($5.05) price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 450 ($5.78) to GBX 500 ($6.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.36) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.20) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 415 ($5.33) to GBX 480 ($6.17) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 453.64 ($5.83).
Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON JUP) opened at 493.70 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.21 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 474.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 438.32. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 324.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 498.80.
In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 667,153 shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.10), for a total value of £3,168,976.75 ($4,070,618.82). Also, insider Maarten Slendebroek sold 43,577 shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.09), for a total transaction of £206,554.98 ($265,324.32). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 757,639 shares of company stock worth $357,254,953.
Jupiter Fund Management PLC Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management plc is a fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including the United Kingdom and offshore mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts.
