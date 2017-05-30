Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $46.98 Million Position in Manchester United PLC (MANU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Manchester United PLC comprises about 1.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Manchester United PLC worth $46,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Manchester United PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manchester United PLC by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Manchester United PLC by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 31,169 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United PLC by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 45,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) opened at 17.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 158.72 and a beta of 0.47. Manchester United PLC has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.67 million. Manchester United PLC had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 931.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United PLC will post $14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Manchester United PLC in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Manchester United PLC in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Manchester United PLC

Manchester United plc is engaged in the operation of a professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. Its football operations primarily comprise various activities, such as its first team, reserve team, youth academy, global scouting networks and other operations, such as its sport science, medical and fitness operations at the Aon Training Complex.

